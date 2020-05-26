Violence seeps into Burkina Faso

Putting China on notice
U.S. lawmakers overcame partisan divisions last week to oppose China’s persecution of Uighur Muslims. The House of Representatives voted 413-1 to pass the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020, and the Senate approved it unanimously. President Donald Trump has said he would “very strongly” consider signing it.
The act would impose sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for the internment of more than 1 million Uighurs and other minorities in the Xinjiang region of China. The U.S. State Department would consider human rights abuses when forming policies toward China and report on violations in Xinjiang. FBI and U.S. intelligence officials also would report on the scope of minority detention in China, as well as domestic efforts to protect Uighurs in the United States from Chinese harassment.
World Uyghur Congress President Dolkun Isa praised the act and encouraged Trump to sign it: “After years of suffering and frustration, the Uighur people need hope.” —Julia A. Seymour