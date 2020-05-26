Violence seeps into Burkina Faso

Traders, shopkeepers, security guards, shoppers, and aid workers endured a weekend of violence in Burkina Faso, a once peaceful West African nation. Three suspected insurgent attacks—two on supply and food convoys and one on a cattle market—left at least 50 people dead on May 29 and 30. Militants targeted one aid team that had just delivered supplies to the Foubé refugee camp in a region that has witnessed several attacks, according to the government.

Officials blamed jihadists, though no group has claimed responsibility. Government spokesman Remis Fulgence Dandjinou cited increased efforts by the army to end the rising violence throughout the country as a possible motivation.

Burkina Faso’s porous borders with Mali and Niger have allowed Islamic State and the al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin to thrive in the country. The insurgency has killed more than 900 people, displaced nearly 850,000 others, and left some 2 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

In January, a roadside bomb near the Malian border killed 14 civilians, mostly children. On a Sunday in February, suspected extremists killed 24 people, including a pastor, near the border with Niger. In a report released last month, Human Rights Watch documented 126 attacks and armed threats targeting education professionals and students since 2017, with more than half of the cases in 2019.

In the eastern part of the country, extremists have seized control of at least 20 small gold mines, said Mahamadou Savadogo, a regional analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The insurgents sometimes demand a “protection tax” from nearby communities. Residents also report increasing attacks in western Burkina Faso, which produces most of the nation’s food.

Savadogo said the government is largely absent from many of the regions where insurgent attacks are on the rise: “To fight against the proliferation of terrorist activities and ideology, authorities must profoundly change the relationship that exists between the state and its representatives in the most vulnerable areas.”