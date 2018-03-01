Violence escalates along Gaza border fence

Three Palestinian protesters died and 138 suffered injuries when Israeli troops opened fire on a group trying to breach the Gaza Strip border fence Friday. At least 38 protesters have died since the Friday protests organized by Gaza’s Hamas leaders began March 30. Palestinians are protesting a decade-old border blockade of the small coastal territory and calling for the “right of return” for descendants of Arab refugees who fled during the war that preceded the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. Protesters have burned tires and thrown rocks at Israeli troops on the other side of the fence. But on Friday, they tried to cut through the wire barrier, prompting Israeli soldiers to bombard them with tear gas and, eventually, live fire. Israel has rejected international criticism of its tactics, which it calls necessary to defend its sovereign border. Hamas leaders called for the protests to continue until May 15. Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, blasted international leaders for encouraging Hamas’ “exploitation of civilians.”