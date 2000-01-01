Violence engulfs West Darfur camp

The death toll from a conflict between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan now stands at about 130 people, including women and children. The latest bout of violence in West Darfur started when a fistfight broke out Friday at a camp for displaced people. It escalated and lasted until Sunday. Nearly 200 others suffered injuries, including newborn babies.

Why are they fighting? Arab ethnic groups make up a majority of the population of Sudan and have long clashed with non-Arabs in Darfur. Ousted President Omar al-Bashir faces war crimes charges for supporting the ethnic cleansing of non-Arabs in Darfur in the 2000s. The Sudanese Professionals Association, which led the 2019 uprising against al-Bashir, called on the country’s transition government to declare Darfur a disaster area.

