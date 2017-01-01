Violence breaks out during Hong Kong protests

The latest mass protests in Hong Kong turned violent late Sunday, with at least 59 people injured. The protest began peacefully, but thousands of pro-democracy marchers went beyond the designated end point of the demonstration in the Wan Chai district. They threw eggs and spray-painted graffiti at the Liaison Office, China’s government agency in the territory. Police responded with tear gas and deployed thousands of officers to the city center, where at least 14 people sustained injuries. China’s official People’s Daily newspaper called the protesters’ actions “intolerable.”

At least 45 more people were injured later Sunday when men in white T-shirts and black masks attacked protesters and other commuters at a train station in the New Territories district of Yuen Long. Demonstrators dressed similarly at a counterrally on Saturday to support the police. Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority said 15 of the injured remained hospitalized on Monday afternoon.

Anti-government protests began last month over proposed amendments to an extradition bill that would make it easier to send criminal suspects to Taiwan and China, where they could face unfair trials. txHong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam eventually suspended the bill, but demonstrators demanded a formal withdrawal and her resignation. They are also calling for an investigation into a violent police crackdown on protesters. Organizers said about 430,000 people turned out for the march. Police officials said only 138,000 protesters were present at the “peak period.”