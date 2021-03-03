Violence against protesters intensifies in Myanmar

Videos showed security forces using slingshots against anti-coup demonstrators and beating an ambulance crew in the city of Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday. The United Nations said at least 38 protesters died across several cities in the country also known as Burma, where the military took over the government on Feb. 1. Security forces already killed at least 18 protesters on Sunday.

What are the details on the crackdown? Local media reported authorities detained about 300 other demonstrators. Some protesters pledged to continue. Authorities on Wednesday charged an Associated Press photojournalist and five other media members for violating a public order law. They could face up to three years in prison if found guilty. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to which Myanmar belongs, urged restraint during a Tuesday conference but failed to take any further action.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.