Villanova rolls to second national title in three years

The Villanova Wildcats made it look easy Monday night in San Antonio, winning the men’s NCAA basketball championship by overwhelming the Michigan Wolverines 79-62. In a tournament known for its exciting early round upsets, Villanova, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, dominated opponents in its trip through the bracket, winning all six games by double digits and becoming the first team since UCLA in 1968 to win its two Final Four games by 16 points or more. Early on in Monday’s title game, Michigan pulled out to a seven-point lead and its star forward from Germany, Moritz Wagner, had scored 11 points. But Villanova came roaring back, with Donte DiVincenzo coming off the bench to score 12 points before halftime, giving the Wildcats a 37-28 lead. Villanova never looked back. By game’s end, DiVincenzo had 31 points and earned the Final Four’s most outstanding player award. The national title was Villanova’s second in three years and its third overall.