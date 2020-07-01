Vietnam faces new COVID-19 cases

After 100 days without any confirmed cases, Vietnam experienced a new outbreak of the disease in the coastal city of Danang over the weekend. Since then the coronavirus has spread to five other cities and provinces, infecting 43 people. Dak Lak province reinforced social distancing, closed nonessential services, and banned gatherings of more than 20 people.

What is happening in other countries? The Australian state of Victoria will make masks mandatory starting on Sunday after recording 723 new cases and a record 13 deaths on Thursday. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also announced people living near Geelong are not allowed to have visitors to their homes starting late on Thursday. In Guatemala, hospital workers said they have buried dozens of people who died from COVID-19 and were never identified.

Dig deeper: Read Emily Belz’s report on how an Asian American church in New York is serving its neighbors during the pandemic.