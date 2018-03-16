Video shows officer outside school during shooting
by Evan Wilt
Posted 3/16/18, 01:07 pm
A surveillance video from last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla., shows Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson failing to enter the school during the attack. Peterson was the only armed guard outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 when a gunman opened fire in the school, killing 17 people. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released 27 minutes of footage from the day of the shooting. “The video speaks for itself,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation.” The statement went on to say Peterson, 54, chose to resign instead of facing an investigation and likely termination. The sheriff department’s internal affairs office continues to review Peterson’s conduct. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has said the deputy should have entered the school to confront the attacker. Peterson has denied wrongdoing and said he thought the shots were coming from outside the school during the attack. The surveillance video does not have sound.
Comments
Minivan ManPosted: Fri, 03/16/2018 02:19 pm
This tragedy has been a good opportunity to discuss bravery, responsibility,fear and violence with my young children. Heroes such as Scott Beigel, Aaron Feis and others can be contrasted with the (alleged) coward Scot Peterson. Thank you to all those who didn't wimp out on that dreadful day.
phillipWPosted: Fri, 03/16/2018 03:05 pm
I would go beyond saying Peterson is a coward, to thinking that he should be criminally charged in this instance. Not only did him failing to do his job, fail to stop an attack, he was essentially contributing to murder. This man belongs in jail in my mind.