Video shows officer outside school during shooting

A surveillance video from last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla., shows Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson failing to enter the school during the attack. Peterson was the only armed guard outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 when a gunman opened fire in the school, killing 17 people. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released 27 minutes of footage from the day of the shooting. “The video speaks for itself,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation.” The statement went on to say Peterson, 54, chose to resign instead of facing an investigation and likely termination. The sheriff department’s internal affairs office continues to review Peterson’s conduct. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has said the deputy should have entered the school to confront the attacker. Peterson has denied wrongdoing and said he thought the shots were coming from outside the school during the attack. The surveillance video does not have sound.