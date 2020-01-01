Veteran walks for healthcare workers

A 99-year-old British army veteran has raised more than $17.4 million for the U.K. National Health Service. On Thursday, Capt. Tom Moore reached his goal of walking 100 laps in his garden in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday, which is on April 30. Moore enlisted in the army at the beginning of World War II and served in India and Indonesia.

Why did he start the fundraiser? Moore tackled the challenge to thank NHS staff who recently helped him recover from hip replacement surgery and skin cancer. He wanted to support them as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic. His family reached its original fundraising goal of 100,000 pounds ($1,250) in just 24 hours. Moore said he plans to keep raising money, aiming for another 100 laps with the help of his walker.

