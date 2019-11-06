Vermont enacts pro-abortion law
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 6/11/19, 01:44 pm
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, signed a bill Monday that limits any opportunity for the state to safeguard unborn babies. The law, passed by the Democratic-majority legislature, prohibits any state or local government entity from taking action to protect unborn babies from abortion. “The state of Vermont recognizes the fundamental right of every individual who becomes pregnant to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion,” the law states.
The Vermont Right to Life Committee called it a “far-reaching bill that would promote and protect abortion above other alternatives in our State. Any legislator who votes in favor of this bill is expressing their support of unrestricted abortion throughout pregnancy … and establishing a preference for abortion over childbirth in Vermont law.”
The state is also in the process of pushing an amendment to the state’s constitution that would make abortion a constitutional right. That proposal would have to be passed a second time in the state legislature in 2020 and then approved by referendum in 2022.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute.
Comments
austinbeartuxPosted: Tue, 06/11/2019 02:30 pm
There's an important parallel that needs to be publicized. Just like in the 1800's, the Democrats didn't perceive black people as equal to white people, the Democrats of today don't believe humans in the womb are equal to humans out of the womb. Republicans, then and now, should continue to assert that ALL humans (black, women, and humans in the womb) deserve the right to pursue life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Certainly the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th amendment should apply to humans in the womb as it currently applies to racial minorities.
news2mePosted: Tue, 06/11/2019 04:53 pm
What makes Phil Scott a Republican? Because he calls himself a Republican?
PHIL SCOTT running as a Republican is a very good reason why to NOT GIVE MONEY to support Rep. running for office.
If I stand in my garage and say I am a car, does that make me a car?