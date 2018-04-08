Venezuelan president accuses right wing of assassination attempt

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said authorities had arrested the responsible parties in what he is calling an assassination attempt Saturday afternoon. He said far-right wing factions working with in collaboration with conspirators in Bogatá and Miami were responsible for drones armed with explosives that detonated near him during a speech in Caracas celebrating the National Guard’s 81st anniversary.

The socialist leader was unharmed, but seven people were injured, according to Information Minister Jorge Rodríguez. But firefighters at the scene disputed the government’s version of the events. Three local authorities, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the incident was a gas tank explosion inside an apartment building near the site of Maduro’s speech. Smoke could be seen coming out of a building’s window.

The Venezuelan government routinely blames opposition activists of plotting to attack and overthrow Maduro, an unpopular leader of a country in a severe economic crisis.