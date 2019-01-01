Venezuelan military joins uprising

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Tuesday led a military uprising in the capital city of Caracas against embattled President Nicolás Maduro’s government. Guaidó took to the streets with heavily armed soldiers and opposition activist Leopoldo López, whom the military freed from house arrest. In a three-minute video posted early Tuesday on Twitter, Guaidó called on Venezuelans to back the uprising. “The moment is now,” he said at the La Carlota air base in Caracas.

Top U.S. officials quickly expressed support for the opposition Tuesday. “We are with you!” Vice President Mike Pence tweeted. “America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored.” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton also made statements of support.

Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez tweeted that the government will quash the attempted coup by military “traitors.” Troops loyal to Maduro fired tear gas as Lopez spoke at a highway overpass near the air base.

Guaidó became interim president in January after invoking a clause in the Venezuelan Constitution. The growing military backing could open the door to deposing Maduro.

“The armed forces have taken the right decision,” Guaidó said. “With the support of the Venezuelan people and the backing of our constitution, they are on the right side of history.”