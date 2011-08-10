Venezuela on the brink

A fresh wave of political upheaval washed over Venezuela last week as opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president, increasing pressure on embattled President Nicolás Maduro. Since then, different countries have thrown support behind the two leaders, who remain locked in a power struggle with no clear path to peace.

The revolt began Jan. 21 after a curtailed military uprising in the capital city of Caracas. Protesters seized the opportunity to voice their opposition to Maduro, who began his disputed second term on Jan. 10 after his major competitors were disqualified from the presidential race. Since taking office in 2013, Maduro and his ruling United Socialist Party has assumed control of the majority of the country’s institutions and violently oppressed dissent.

The United Nations human rights office said at least 20 people died in last week’s protests. Guaidó, 35, who is president of the National Assembly, declared himself interim president on Wednesday before thousands of supporters, saying he “formally assumed the responsibility of the national executive.” He called for more protests this week.

In response to Guaidó’s announcement, the United States, several European nations, and some Latin American governments recognized his leadership, and the United States followed through Monday by sanctioning the state-run oil company and blocking Maduro’s access to $7 billion in assets. Maduro, who received backing from Cuba, Russia, Syria, Turkey, and others, ordered U.S. diplomats to leave Venezuela but later relented after the United States refused to comply.

With major world powers backing different sides, Venezuela is in a political stalemate. Maduro retains support from top military commanders and the country’s defense minister. Guaidó extended amnesty to Maduro and his allies should they assist the transition back to democracy: “Those guarantees are for all those who are willing to side with the constitution to recover the constitutional order.”

Phil Gunson, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, said the military will play a crucial role in any political transition: “If elements of the military with sufficient firepower were to break with Maduro, they could force him from power or oblige him to negotiate his departure from office. In theory, this development would enable Guaidó to take the reins of government and call fresh general elections.”

Geoff Ramsey, the assistant director for Venezuela with the Washington Office on Latin America, said Maduro’s government and the opposition need time to negotiate. He called on international players to restrain from threatening military action in the country.

“Not only would these extreme proposals deepen human suffering with no guarantee of ending the crisis, but they are also deeply divisive among the opposition,” Ramsey said.