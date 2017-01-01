Venezuela expels U.S. diplomats

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday expelled two top U.S. diplomats from Venezuela, accusing them of conspiring against the government to sabotage Sunday’s presidential election. The move came after the United States on Monday announced sanctions against the socialist leader over the outcome of the highly contested election. In a televised address, Maduro gave charge d’affaires Todd Robinson and his deputy, Brian Naranjo, 48 hours to leave the country. The United States, the European Union, and several Latin American nations said the election of Maduro for a new six-year term lacked legitimacy. On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring Maduro from selling off public assets. Maduro on Tuesday accused Robinson and Naranjo of pressuring anti-government opponents not to compete in the election. He also accused the Trump administration of escalating “aggressions” against the Venezuelan people. “The empire doesn’t dominate us here,” Maduro said. “We’ve had enough of your conspiring.” On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee the United States would act in kind, suggesting it would remove Venezuela’s top diplomat in Washington as well.