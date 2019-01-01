Venezuela bars Guaidó from running for office

The Venezuelan government late on Thursday barred opposition leader Juan Guaidó from holding public office for 15 years over alleged financial irregularities, in the latest attempt to squash the uprising against embattled President Nicolás Maduro. Guaidó became interim president in January after invoking a clause in the Venezuelan Constitution. The United States and many of its allies support him.

State comptroller Elvis Amoroso, a close Maduro ally, said Guaidó accrued $94,000 in expenses from 90 international trips without accounting for the source of the funds. He also accused Guiadó of harming the country through his interactions with foreign governments. Guaidó dismissed the ban, saying it will not affect his campaign to oust Maduro. “We’re going to continue in the streets,” he said.

U.S. State Department spokesman Robert Palladino described the ban as ridiculous. Both the opposition and the government plan to hold protests this weekend.