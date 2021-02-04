Vehicle rams barricade outside Capitol

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died after a driver crashed into a barricade on Constitution Avenue in Washington on Friday. Police shot and killed the driver, who exited his vehicle brandishing a knife and ran at two officers after crashing into them. The incident occurred near the Senate entrance to the Capitol. The building went on lockdown just after 1 p.m. Congress is in recess, and President Joe Biden left the White House earlier on Friday for Camp David.

Do we know what motivated the attack? Capitol Police said the suspect was unknown to them, and they did not see evidence that the incident was terror-related.

