Vatican defrocks McCarrick over sexual abuse

The Vatican announced Saturday that Pope Francis has defrocked former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick after Roman Catholic officials found him guilty of sexual abuse in the church. The 88-year-old former archbishop of Washington, D.C., can no longer celebrate Mass or other sacraments, wear clerical vestments, or have any title in the church. The Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith office of the Vatican on Jan. 11 found McCarrick guilty of “solicitation in the sacrament of confession, and sins against the Sixth Commandment with minors and adults, with the aggravating factor of the abuse of power,” according to the Vatican press office. The Sixth Commandment in the Roman Catholic Church refers to adultery.

James Grein, one of McCarrick’s chief accusers, released a statement saying he hoped McCarrick “will no longer be able to use the power of Jesus’ church to manipulate families and sexually abuse children.”

The Vatican’s action comes just five days before Francis is scheduled to host a gathering of bishops from around the world to address the sexual abuse crisis in the church.