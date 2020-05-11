Vaccine maker pushes for December trial conclusion

AstraZeneca is ramping up manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine and aiming to supply hundreds of millions of doses in January, CEO Pascal Soriot said Thursday. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, partnering with the University of Oxford, is hoping to conclude late-stage trials proving the shot is effective by the end of the year.

What’s the status of the pandemic? The United States reported more than 100,000 new cases on Wednesday, a record high, according to Johns Hopkins University. Maine Gov. Janet Mills tightened mask requirements to cover all public settings regardless of physical distance, while Alabama extended its mask order through Dec. 11. More European countries are responding to surging cases, as well: Italy announced four regional two-week restrictions, and Greece is imposing a nationwide lockdown. Some hospitals in Paris are at 92 percent capacity, and COVID-19 patients are filling more than 80 percent of the nation’s ICU beds.

