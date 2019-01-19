Uterine transplants on demand?

A new method for performing uterine transplants could make pregnancy possible for more women but also raises ethical concerns. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden just announced the first pregnancy in a woman who received a donor uterus harvested through robot-assisted surgery.

Six women have undergone robot-assisted uterine transplants, but only one has become pregnant so far, the researchers said. During the multi-hour surgeries, doctors insert robotic arms in the donor’s abdomen through five incisions just 1 centimeter long each. Using joystick-like controls, a surgeon can move the instruments by a millimeter at a time, minimizing disturbance to surrounding tissue and organs. The surgeon removes the uterus through one of the incisions and then immediately transplants it into the recipient through traditional open surgery.

One in 500 women suffer uterine abnormalities that make pregnancy impossible unless they undergo a uterine transplant. The first successful childbirth following a transplant from a living donor occurred in Sweden in 2013. Since then, the procedure has resulted in the birth of 13 babies—eight in Sweden, two in the United States, and one each in Brazil, Serbia, and India. Robotic organ retrieval could make uterus transplants more accessible and potentially more successful because they reduce the recovery time and risks for living donors.

“The donor loses less blood, the hospital stay is shorter, and the patient feels better after surgery,” Mats Brännström, a Gothenburg professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a leading researcher in the field, said in a statement. Deceased-donor transplants could offer more readily available organs, but they also require surgeries to be scheduled quickly, before doctors can thoroughly assess the organ’s suitability.

Even with live donors and robotic organ harvesting, uterine transplants involve a multitude of health risks for the donor, the recipient, and the baby, such as organ rejection, side effects of immunosuppressive drugs to prevent rejection, miscarriage, and another surgery later to remove the uterus. The transplants also require in vitro fertilization to achieve a pregnancy, which often involves the creation and eventual destruction of surplus embryos.

Some ethicists fear that women could be exploited for their uteruses, Paige Cunningham, executive director of The Center for Bioethics & Human Dignity, noted in a blog post. Ethicists also question whether a woman’s desire to give birth to a child justifies the medical risks, concerns about exploitation, and the huge expense for a procedure that is not a life-saving measure.

“We must acknowledge that parenthood is a divine gift, not something we are owed,” Cunningham said.