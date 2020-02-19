Utah considers decriminalizing polygamy

The Utah state Senate unanimously voted Tuesday to ease the penalties for polygamy. The bill would treat the practice as an infraction similar to a parking ticket with punishment limited to a maximum $750 fine and community service hours. The bill now moves to Utah’s House of Representatives.

Why allow polygamy? Supporters of the bill say it would permit people in plural marriages to report abuse without fear of punishment. Opponents of the bill say it would normalize the practice and won’t help underage victims. Current law considers polygamy a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

