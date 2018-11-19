Using artificial intelligence with wisdom

Concerned that technological advances are hurtling ahead of the culture’s moral reasoning, the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) released recommendations last week for a Biblical approach to artificial intelligence (AI).

In simple terms, AI refers to technology that is programmed to respond and adapt automatically to user input. An article on the ERLC website defines AI as “machines that [exhibit] behavior or perform tasks that are characteristic of human intelligence, such as learning, planning, problem solving, recognizing objects, or understanding languages.” Current examples of AI include voice-activated command systems such as Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, self-driving cars, and the Netflix service that uses predictive technology to recommend television programs based on a consumer’s reactions, interests, and choices.

AI has some serious and unpredictable risks, some more likely to occur than others, according to a report in Forbes. If governments use AI to regulate the power grid, a system malfunction or hacking attack could cause widespread problems. People could use AI to engage in social and political manipulation by gathering personal information and sending propaganda to people based on the format they would likely find most convincing. Governments or individuals could use AI to develop lethal, autonomous weapons and military robots that could seek and kill with little or no human oversight. Forbes noted that a global autonomous weapons race could easily replace the nuclear arms race. “Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world,” Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

AI also presents privacy concerns. Software can track and analyze an individual’s behavior, likes, and interests on an unprecedented scale. China is working on an AI system to monitor behavior and establish a personal “social credit score” for citizens based on things like whether they smoke in nonsmoking areas, jaywalk, or how much time they spend on video games. An employer could conceivably refuse to hire people based on their social credit scores.

The ERLC recommendations noted the use of AI could glorify God, facilitate human flourishing, and assist us in loving our neighbors. But it also acknowledged that, in the hands of a fallen human race, dangers abound. The church holds a unique role in calling for the humane use of AI in all aspects of society, the statement said, adding, “While we are not able to comprehend or know the future, we do not fear what is to come because we know that God is omniscient and that nothing we create will be able to thwart His redemptive plan for creation or to supplant humanity as His image-bearers.”