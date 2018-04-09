USA Gymnastics is not sticking the landing after Nassar

The president of USA Gymnastics on Tuesday became the latest leader to resign as the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal continues to taint the sport. Kerry Perry assumed leadership of the gymnastics governing body last December after Nassar, a former sports doctor, pleaded guilty to charges he sexually abused gymnasts in his care. Nassar is serving a prison sentence of at least 40 years in Michigan. Hundreds of athletes from Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics (USAG), including gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, have come forward saying Nassar molested them. The scandal led to numerous resignations at Michigan State, including the athletic director and president of the university.

The latest upheaval at USAG started when the group announced it had hired Mary Lee Tracy, a gymnastics coach from the Cincinnati area who supported Nassar when he was first accused. Tracy was to coordinate the elite program, from which the U.S. Olympic team draws most of its membership. Raisman publicly called Tracy’s hiring “a slap in the face for survivors, and further proof that nothing at USAG has changed.” Tracy then contacted Raisman, a big no-no since the gymnast has a lawsuit pending against USAG. Tracy resigned, but the U.S. Olympic Committee called for the organization’s president, Perry, to step down, too.