USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy Wednesday in an effort to fight the loss of its Olympic status. The U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) announced in November it no longer wanted USA Gymnastics to oversee Olympic team training and selection because of its mishandling of numerous sexual abuse claims against team doctor Larry Nassar, who is in jail, effectively for life, after being found guilty of multiple charges of molesting young athletes under the guise of medical care.

The gymnastics organization’s board of directors hopes the bankruptcy filing will block the Olympic Committee’s ability to sever ties with it and give leaders time to negotiate a compromise. “We will work with the USOC to regain credibility,” said Kathryn Carson, the recently elected chairwoman of the gymnastics board. But a spokesman for the USOC implied the bankruptcy filing might make the committee more likely to strip USA Gymnastics of its Olympic responsibilities. “Financial stability and viability are essential for a national governing body to operate in the best interests of the athletes,” Patrick Sandusky said.

John Manly, an attorney representing dozens of women who have pending lawsuits against USA Gymnastics, chastised the organization for continuing to “inflict unimaginable pain on survivors,” adding, “The leadership of USA Gymnastics has proven itself to be both morally and financially bankrupt.”