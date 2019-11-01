U.S. withdrawal from Syria begins
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 1/11/19, 01:07 pm
The United States is beginning its “deliberate withdrawal from Syria,” starting with the removal of some military equipment, U.S. military officials said Friday. “Out of concern for operational security, we will not discuss specific timelines, locations, or troop movements,” Col. Sean Ryan, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition combating Islamic State (ISIS), said in a statement. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the withdrawal started on Thursday night when a convoy of about 10 armored vehicles and some trucks left the northeastern town of Rmeilan to cross into Iraq.
Confusion remains over how the withdrawal will affect the region. U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday said American troops would not leave until ISIS was defeated and U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters received protection. The Kurds face threats from Syria on one side and Turkey on the other. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday his country would go ahead with a planned offensive against the Kurds regardless of when the United States left Syria.
news2mePosted: Fri, 01/11/2019 04:03 pm
This was Obama's war with President Bashar al-Assad. He would not surrender so Obama went after him by using his Jr. Varsity as he called them. And with enough money and equipment Obama built ISIS.
Mueller should be investigating Obama. But since Mueller is working for the Dems in league with Obama, he can't.
news2mePosted: Fri, 01/11/2019 04:09 pm
I guess Obama was ok with supporting his jr. varsity because our DC swamp supported al-qaeda for years against the Russian military.
It is VERY SAD when I think about the Russian soldiers who died because we supported al-qaeda. And then al-qaeda turned on us.