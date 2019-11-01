U.S. withdrawal from Syria begins

The United States is beginning its “deliberate withdrawal from Syria,” starting with the removal of some military equipment, U.S. military officials said Friday. “Out of concern for operational security, we will not discuss specific timelines, locations, or troop movements,” Col. Sean Ryan, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition combating Islamic State (ISIS), said in a statement. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the withdrawal started on Thursday night when a convoy of about 10 armored vehicles and some trucks left the northeastern town of Rmeilan to cross into Iraq.

Confusion remains over how the withdrawal will affect the region. U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday said American troops would not leave until ISIS was defeated and U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters received protection. The Kurds face threats from Syria on one side and Turkey on the other. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday his country would go ahead with a planned offensive against the Kurds regardless of when the United States left Syria.