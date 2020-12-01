U.S. vaccination rollout hits milestones

The United States is recording about 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day, but the number of average daily deaths from the disease has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since November. Officials are distributing 2.5 to 3 million coronavirus vaccine doses per day, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that just over a quarter of Americans have received at least one shot. More than 43 percent of Americans 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. Several states, including Georgia and Texas, announced plans to open vaccines to all adults within the next few weeks.

Will public restrictions loosen up? Several states are lifting mask mandates. The CDC wants Americans to continue using caution, especially during spring break. Researchers have identified the more contagious U.K. variant of the virus in nearly every state. At a Wednesday White House press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said whether or not the U.S. is turning a corner remains to be seen.

Dig Deeper: Listen to Dr. Charles Horton’s report on The World and Everything in It podcast about COVID-19 vaccine safety.