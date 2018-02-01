U.S. troops die in helicopter crash in Iraq

All personnel aboard a U.S. helicopter in western Iraq died in a Thursday evening crash, U.S. Central Command announced Friday. The HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter, which the U.S. Air Force uses for combat search and rescue, crashed at about 6:45 p.m. A U.S. Army statement said a quick reaction force that included Iraqi and coalition service members responded at the scene. “This tragedy reminds us of the risks our men and women face every day in service of our nations,” Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan Braga, operations director with the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, said in the statement. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The statement said the Defense Department will release more information on the casualties once officials notify the next of kin. Reuters reported seven people were aboard the aircraft.