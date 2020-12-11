U.S. troops die in crash in Egypt
by Leigh Jones
Posted 11/12/20, 05:13 pm
A helicopter went down during a routine peacekeeping mission over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Thursday. Six U.S. service members died, as well as a French peacekeeper and a Czech member of the force. The ninth member of the team, an American, suffered serious injuries.
What happened? The troops were part of an international force that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement in the region. The Black Hawk helicopter crashed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. Although Islamic militant groups are active in the region, the Multinational Force and Observers said in a statement it found no evidence of an attack.
Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report about new U.S.-brokered peace deals between Israel and Arab nations.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Leigh Jones
Leigh is acting managing editor for WORLD Radio. She is a World Journalism Institute graduate who spent six years as a newspaper reporter in Texas before joining WORLD. Leigh also co-wrote Infinite Monster: Courage, Hope, and Resurrection in the Face of One of America's Largest Hurricanes. She resides with her husband and daughter in Houston, Texas.