U.S. troops die in crash in Egypt

A helicopter went down during a routine peacekeeping mission over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Thursday. Six U.S. service members died, as well as a French peacekeeper and a Czech member of the force. The ninth member of the team, an American, suffered serious injuries.

What happened? The troops were part of an international force that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement in the region. The Black Hawk helicopter crashed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. Although Islamic militant groups are active in the region, the Multinational Force and Observers said in a statement it found no evidence of an attack.

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report about new U.S.-brokered peace deals between Israel and Arab nations.