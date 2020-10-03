U.S. troops begin leaving Afghanistan

About 8,600 U.S. troops have started withdrawing from Afghanistan, the military said Tuesday. A Feb. 29 deal with the Taliban gives the United States the next 135 days to pull out its troops in a bid to end the 18-year war.

Is the deal still on track? On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lauded Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s plan to allow the release of some 5,000 Taliban prisoners. But rifts remain: An Afghan soldier gunned down two U.S. fighters and injured six others after an argument, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Dig deeper: Read Lynde Langdon’s report in The Sift on the political dispute that could also threaten the deal.