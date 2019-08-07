U.S. triumphs again in Women’s World Cup

The U.S. national team won its fourth Women’s World Cup and second in a row Sunday in a 2-0 victory against the Netherlands in Lyon, France. The U.S. team also won the title in 1991, 1999, and 2015. “We’ve been tested individually and collectively so much,” star striker Alex Morgan said. “So to see, four years ago, us go from two [championships] to three, and now three to four, it’s really a dream come true.”

U.S. player Megan Rapinoe, 34, won the Golden Boot trophy for scoring the most goals in the tournament, with six, and the Golden Ball trophy for best overall player. She scored from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to give the United States the lead after video replay confirmed that a Dutch defender fouled Morgan. Eight minutes later, U.S. midfielder Rose Lavelle slotted a shot past Dutch goalie Sari Van Weenendaal.

American goalie Alyssa Naeher, who only allowed three goals throughout the entire tournament, earned her fourth shutout, as her fellow defenders only conceded one shot on goal by the Netherlands. As the U.S. team celebrated its victory, supporters called for them to receive pay equal to the U.S. men’s national team. The women’s team is involved in a lawsuit back home over the matter with U.S. Soccer.