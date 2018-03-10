U.S. to terminate 1955 treaty with Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Wednesday that the United States is terminating a 1955 treaty with Iran that established economic relations and consular rights. The announcement followed a ruling by the UN International Court of Justice ordering the United States to lift sanctions on Iran affecting imports of humanitarian goods, a move Iran claimed violated the so-called Treaty of Amity.

Pompeo said the treaty cancellation was 39 years overdue, and that Iran’s claims under the treaty were “absurd.” He also said Iran was using the UN court for political and propaganda purposes: “I hope that Iran’s leaders will come to recognize that the only way to secure a bright future for its country is by ceasing their campaign of terror and destruction around the world.”