US to kick out foreign students if colleges move online

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the new guidelines on Monday, adding that it will not issue new visas to students at colleges and universities that have gone entirely online because of the pandemic. Currently enrolled foreign students will either have to transfer to schools with some in-person instruction, take reduced course loads, or apply for medical leave to maintain their status.

What prompted this measure? The announcement is the government’s latest effort to curtail legal immigration amid the outbreak as the administration pushes for schools to resume fully. Colleges like Harvard University and the University of Southern California have already announced plans to hold classes exclusively online this fall.

