U.S. to ban TikTok and WeChat

The U.S. government is ordering American tech companies to sever support for two China-based social media apps. The Trump administration on Friday announced a ban on working with WeChat starting Sunday and TikTok starting Nov. 12 because the Chinese government could collect user data about Americans from the platforms. Oracle, a California-based corporation, beat out companies like Microsoft on Monday to make a deal to purchase TikTok, but the details of the agreement were unclear.

Will the companies fight the decision? TikTok expressed “disappointment” and said it would continue to push back on President Donald Trump’s executive order that led to the new rules. Tencent, which owns WeChat, did not immediately respond. Tencent rebranded the office messaging version of WeChat to WeCom in an attempt to avoid the ban. China has repeatedly denied gathering data on the roughly 100 million Americans who use TikTok. But experts say the communist government can request information from businesses based in the country at any time. It’s unclear how the changes will affect end users, but they may experience technical difficulties.

Dig deeper: Read my report in The Stew on the debate over whether to ban TikTok.