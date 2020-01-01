U.S. tests coronavirus treatment

The University of Nebraska Medical Center on Wednesday started the first U.S. clinical trial for a drug to treat the coronavirus. The randomized process will include remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral treatment.

How is the epidemic progressing? The virus causing the disease known as COVID-19 has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The U.S. military in South Korea on Wednesday confirmed one American soldier contracted the disease, while Afghanistan reported its first case in a province that borders Iran. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed during a Monday news conference that the virus is spreading, but he said it had not reached pandemic levels: “The key message that should give all countries hope, courage, and confidence is that this virus can be contained, indeed there are many countries that have done exactly that.”

