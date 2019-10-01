U.S. teen caught fighting for ISIS in Syria
by Kent Covington
Posted 1/10/19, 11:34 am
A Kurdish militia group allied with the United States said Wednesday it captured an American teenager among a group of foreigners fighting for Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria. The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) seized the militants in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, where ISIS still holds pockets of territory amid fierce fighting. In a statement, the YPG identified the 16-year-old American teenager as Soulay Noah Su. The U.S. State Department has not confirmed the report. On Sunday, the Kurdish group announced the capture of five foreign fighters, including two U.S. citizens, one of whom has been identified as a former school teacher from Houston.
The Kurds in northern Syria are holding hundreds of ISIS fighters from other countries, including many European citizens. What to do with them has become a growing concern for the United States as it prepares to pull troops out of the country.
Comments
CaptTeePosted: Thu, 01/10/2019 03:50 pm
Military Tribunals is the simple solution.
Question #1. Do they meet the Geneva Convention definition of a lawful combatant?
Yes. Treat them as POWs.
No. Go to qustion #2.
Question #2. Were they innocent civilians caught up in the fighting?
Yes. Let them go.
No. Go to question #3.
Question #3. Are they unlawful combatants?
Yes. Fring squad.
No. Then you probably answered one of the first two questions wrong.
Doug OlsonPosted: Thu, 01/10/2019 03:51 pm
Good afternoon,
If this was an American captured by ISIS then the young man would have already been killed or 'flaunted' as an infidel and then killed! Do we know how many Kurdish or other allied soldiers this young man killed? If the Kurdish military gives mercy to this young man and allows him to live will he and other ISIS soldiers "learn" that they have received mercy??? If they do not learn how to receive mercy then how can they ever to learn to give mercy?? I think for Islam this is impossible??
Doug Olson