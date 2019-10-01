U.S. teen caught fighting for ISIS in Syria

A Kurdish militia group allied with the United States said Wednesday it captured an American teenager among a group of foreigners fighting for Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria. The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) seized the militants in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, where ISIS still holds pockets of territory amid fierce fighting. In a statement, the YPG identified the 16-year-old American teenager as Soulay Noah Su. The U.S. State Department has not confirmed the report. On Sunday, the Kurdish group announced the capture of five foreign fighters, including two U.S. citizens, one of whom has been identified as a former school teacher from Houston.

The Kurds in northern Syria are holding hundreds of ISIS fighters from other countries, including many European citizens. What to do with them has become a growing concern for the United States as it prepares to pull troops out of the country.