U.S. targets Islamic State in Somalia

A U.S. airstrike in northern Somalia killed at least 13 Islamic State fighters on Wednesday, the U.S. military said Thursday. The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said no civilians died during the strike, which targeted an extremists’ encampment in the Golis Mountains. Islamic State in December 2017 recognized the Abnaa ul-Calipha extremist group as its Somalia branch. The group remains active in the semi-autonomous Puntland region. Last month, AFRICOM said an airstrike killed Abdihakim Mohamed Ibrahim, a senior official of the group.

The U.S. military stepped up its targeted airstrikes in Somalia after President Donald Trump assumed office. AFRICOM has carried out 30 this year alone.