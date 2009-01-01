U.S. swimmer breaks Phelps’ butterfly record

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel broke Michael Phelps’ decade-old world record in the 100-meter butterfly on Friday. In his semifinal heat at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Dressel finished in 49.50 seconds, beating Phelps’ 2009 time at the world meet in Rome by 0.32 seconds.

Who is Dressel? The 22-year-old Florida native won an Olympic gold medal in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay with Phelps at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Dressel is a Christian who often wears Bible verses on his goggles. One of his favorites is Isaiah 40:31, which says those who wait on the Lord will “soar on wings like eagles.” It inspired the eagle tattoo on his left shoulder. “This is what I’m supposed to be doing, and God gave me the talent and I’m going to do that for Him, myself and my family and all my friends,” Dressel said.

See it happen: Watch Dressel break Phelps’ record.