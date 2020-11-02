U.S. suspects Russian space spying

Like a pair of high-tech Bond villains, two Russian satellites appear to be following an American one. U.S. Space Force commander Gen. John “Jay” Raymond said the Russian spacecraft have several times in the past few months come within 100 miles of the U.S. orbiter, which is used to gather intelligence. “This is unusual and disturbing behavior and has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space,” he said in a statement to Business Insider.

What does it mean? Russia had earlier labeled the spacecraft “inspector satellites,” according to Raymond, who added that the United States has raised diplomatic concerns about the incident. Supporters of the new Space Force said the incident proves the need for the new agency. The White House requested $15 billion for the Space Force in its budget proposal released on Monday.