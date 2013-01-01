Trump recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim leader

UPDATE: The Trump administration announced Wednesday afternoon it is recognizing Juan Guaidó, the president of Venezuela’s opposition led National Assembly, as the country’s interim president. Guaidó declared himself the country’s leader in a defiant speech before a massive gathering of his supporters on Wednesday. Guaidó, 35, would replace Nicolás Maduro, who was sworn in for a second term two weeks ago after a disputed election.

“The people of Venezuela have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime and demanded freedom and the rule of law,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement, as he encouraged other governments in the Western Hemisphere to join him in recognizing Guaidó.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (10:34 a.m.): Encouraged by a message of support from U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Venezuelans prepared for nationwide protests demanding an end to President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government on Wednesday. The demonstrations coincide with the anniversary of the 1958 coup that overthrew military dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez. Multiple shops in Caracas remained shuttered as riot police stood guard at the central Plaza Venezuela on Wednesday morning.

In a video released Tuesday, Pence said Venezuelans had the “unwavering support” of the United States in their effort to restore democracy, and he called Maduro a “dictator with no legitimate claim to power.” Maduro began his disputed second term Jan. 10 after his major opponents were disqualified from the presidential race. Since taking office in 2013, Maduro has assumed control of a majority of the country’s institutions and violently opposed dissent.

The Venezuelan government curtailed a military uprising in Caracas on Monday, but protesters seized the opportunity to voice opposition. By Tuesday night, unrest had spread to more than 60 neighborhoods in Caracas and at least one person died, according to the Venezuelan Observatory for Social Conflict.

National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó championed the latest uprising. The 35-year-old has said he was willing to replace Maduro as interim president, and the protests could unify his supporters. “Brothers and sisters, know that the weapon used by the usurper is violence,” Guaidó tweeted. “Ours on the other hand is the voice of millions of Venezuelans who will meet today on the streets, in peace for Venezuela.” Pence said the United States supported Guaidó and called the National Assembly the “last vestige of democracy” in Venezuela.

In a Tuesday night response to the unrest, Maduro blamed the “terrorists” with Guaidó’s Popular Will party for destructive protests and accused Pence of inciting violence.