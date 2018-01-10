U.S. sues to stop California internet rules

The Trump administration sued the state of California on Sunday over internet regulations that Gov. Jerry Brown signed the same day. The law prohibits internet providers from favoring certain content or websites in direct opposition of federal policy. The Federal Communications Commission last year repealed so-called “net neutrality” rules, saying they created burdensome, anti-consumer requirements on internet companies. “Once again the California Legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. Net neutrality advocates worry that without rules, internet providers could block or slow down content from competitors.