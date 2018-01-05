U.S. starts interviewing migrants from caravan

Border inspectors have allowed about eight members of a migrant caravan that arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border last week to enter the United States for interviews with asylum officers. About 140 other asylum seekers from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala wait for their turn on the Tijuana, Mexico, side of the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego, Calif. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has pledged to send more immigration judges to the border if needed and to prosecute people who apply for asylum under false pretenses. On Monday, the Justice Department said it filed illegal entry charges against 11 people identified as caravan members.