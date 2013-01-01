U.S. sponsors pro-life declaration

Babies have a right to life and need safeguarding “before and after birth,” according to a U.S.-led resolution signed by 32 nations on Thursday. The Geneva Consensus Declaration specifically states there is no international right to abortion. The agreement aims to achieve better health for women, preserve human life, strengthen the family, and defend countries’ right to set their own policies to protect babies.

How did the statement come about? U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar sent a letter to world leaders in August 2019 asking them to oppose efforts in the United Nations to establish abortion as a global human right. Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, and Uganda joined the United States to co-sponsor a virtual meeting to sign the declaration.

