U.S., South Korea to restart military training

The United States will resume military exercises on the Korean Peninsula, Defense Secretary James Mattis said Tuesday. The U.S. military had suspended a major exercise with South Korea this year as a show of good faith toward North Korea. Mattis said the military is planning to resume those activities after reports North Korea has not significantly curbed its nuclear weapons activities. On Friday, the Trump administration canceled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest planned trip to Pyongyang, saying the North isn’t doing enough to hold up its end of the bargain made at a summit meeting this summer between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.