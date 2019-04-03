U.S., South Korea downsize military drills
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 3/04/19, 11:38 am
The United States and South Korea on Sunday said they will scale back their annual joint military drills in a diplomatic concession to North Korea following last week’s failed summit. The defense chiefs from both countries agreed to replace the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle drills with smaller, revised field training programs and command post exercises, the Pentagon said in a statement. The two countries said the decision “reflected our desire to reduce tension and support our diplomatic efforts to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a final, fully verified manner.” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un repeatedly called the joint drills an invasion rehearsal.
Last week, Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump left their second summit in Vietnam without an agreement. Trump said financial costs were the primary reason for shrinking the drills but added that “reducing tensions with North Korea at this time is a good thing.”
White House national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday attempted to clarify Trump’s statement that he believed Kim was unaware of Otto Warmbier’s mistreatment. Warmbier, an American college student, died in 2017 after being detained in North Korea and returned home in a vegetative state. Warmbier’s parents criticized Trump’s acceptance of Kim’s explanation. “It doesn’t mean that he accepts it as reality,” Bolton said. “It means that he accepts that’s what Kim Jong Un said.”
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
John KloostermanPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 04:45 pm
Oh my word, why are we kowtowing to dictators the world over? We're deserting allies to bend over backward for Trump's latest "good friends."
Big JimPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 08:01 pm
"Oh my word, why are we kowtowing to dictators the world over?"
John, while I wish Trump would get tough with some of the bad players in the world, good examples being Erdogan and MBS (although there are geopolitical reasons for not doing so), I think your statement is overly broad. He has opposed Iran, the number one sponsor of worldwide terrorism, in a big way. He is also ratcheting up the pressure on China, which in my opinion is far more dangerous than Russia. And more recently he has been putting the screws to Maduro, who along with Chavez has managed to turn Venezuela into a living hell. So I think the President has made some good foreign policy decisions although there's always room for improvement.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 06:53 pm
Are we deserting allies? I don’t see it that way.
European members of NATO have been happy to let us bear a pretty stiff portion of the tab for THEIR defense against potential Soviet/Russian aggression. Pres. Trump has told them to pick up more of the cost. Pakistan, a dubious ally at best, has come under more scrutiny for actions that belie their cooperative talk. We are certainly trying to help India with their huge challenge of updating their antiquated military. Pres. Trump has shown more support for Israel than previous Presidents. We aren’t pulling away from S. Korea in any substantive way, while trying to achieve a safer relationship with N. Korea. We are working with several S. American nations in trying to influence Venezuela to move the Maduro administration out, while working towards getting aid to Venezuelan people.
Sure, we need to deal more sternly with Saudi Arabia, probably Egypt too, and I believe we will get to that. The situation with the Philippine dictator is what it is, same with a few African nations.
What are the other dictators we should stop “kowtowing” to?
John KloostermanPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 07:24 pm
We just stopped training with South Korea, an important part of our relationship with them since the 1970's to achieve "better relations" with North Korea, which hasn't given us jack. Basically, we gave up a key demand for nothing, since North Korea has continued development and testing of its nukes. And in return, we're backing away from one of the key nations in the area that's keeping the "lets-lock-up-our-own-people-in-prison-camps" dictator in check. Trump tried to pull us out of Syria, an engagement where we were providing crucial support at low risk, to make room for the Turks and the Russians--thank goodness that's being backed away from. He just took Putin at his word that he had nothing to do with meddling in the election--an assertion that since he's had to walk back as every single intel agency points out that Putin totally did. Hasn't stopped him from lifting sanctions on Russia. Remind me why I should be glad we're withdrawing protection from Europe? Is Russia no longer a threat?
When people ask Trump to justify his friendship with Putin, he reminds them "America's not so innocent." Trump's actively told his own intelligence people that he doesn't care what they say, he believes Putin. He calls Kim his "good friend" and lets the guy off the hook for the death of an American national--concessions, I re-iterate, that haven't won. us. anything. It's just Trump trying to make nice with one of the greatest human rights abusers of the age. Because as famous as Trump is for "talking tough" he seems to lose his spine entirely when he meets someone who really merits it.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 11:58 pm
Mr. Kloosterman, I think you should read the article again, along with reports from other news agencies about our military exercises with S. Korea. I haven’t seen any claims, other than yours, that “we just stopped training with South Korea.”
We’ve scaled back, or reduced the size of the exercises.
Honestly, Sir, I’m thinking if Pres. Trump were to take your advice and start “talking tough,” you would be claiming he’s about to provoke a war.