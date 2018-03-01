U.S. soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan

An American soldier died and four others sustained injuries during fighting in eastern Afghanistan, U.S. officials confirmed. In a Tuesday statement, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission reported that combat took place in the Achin district of Nangarhar province on Jan. 1. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said the U.S. Army identified the deceased soldier as Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin from Fort Lee, N.J. Two wounded service members are receiving treatment at a nearby medical facility while two others returned to duty, the statement said. “At this very difficult time, our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers,” said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. American troops there continue to fight the Taliban and Islamic State (ISIS), which remain active in Nangarhar and elsewhere in the country. In 2017, at least 15 U.S. service members died in Afghanistan.