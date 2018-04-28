U.S. singles out human rights abusers

The Trump administration in its first global human rights report called out China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea as “forces of instability” due to “daily” abuses of human rights.

The 2017 annual report includes nearly 200 countries and territories. Acting Secretary of State John Sullivan in his introduction to the report said the governments of the four nations consistently violate human rights within their borders.

“We seek to lead other nations by example in promoting just and effective governance based on the rule of law and respect for human rights,” Sullivan wrote.

The report held the Chinese government responsible for abuses including forced disappearances, torture, forced confessions, and official repression of the Tibetans and Uighurs, among others. In Iran, the report noted, the most significant abuses are political imprisonment and restrictions on religious freedom and the press.

Russia’s abuses included extrajudicial killlings such as the murders of LGBT people in Chechnya, privacy interference, and refoulement, or sending refugees back to countries where they face persecution. And in North Korea, the report said impunity remains a problem with “no known attempts to prosecute officials who committed human rights abuses.”

In a news conference Friday, Sullivan also condemned the ethnic cleansing in Myanmar, also known as Burma, where more than 670,000 Rohingya Muslims fled the country. He commended Liberia for its first peaceful transition of power in more than 70 years and praised Uzbekistan’s move to seek a reform agenda. “We hope to see many more positive accounts of countries taking serious action to improve the human rights record in the reports next year,” Sullivan said.

In its most notable change, the report excluded a “reproductive rights” section that previously detailed access to abortion and contraception for each country. In its place, the Trump administration added a section called “coercion in population control.” The United States first included abortion and contraception availability in the 2011 report under former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Michael Kozak, senior adviser at the State Department Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, said the administration reverted the term to avoid sending the wrong message. “We went back to the term that’s used in the U.S. statute that requires the Human Rights Report, which is ‘coerced family planning,’ namely coereced abortion or involuntary sterilization,” he said.