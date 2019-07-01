U.S. sets conditions for withdrawal from Syria

John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, arrived in Turkey on Monday to negotiate the terms of the United States’ withdrawal from Syria. Bolton said U.S. troops would only pull out of northeastern Syria if Turkey promised not to attack the region’s Kurds, who helped the United States and its partners fight Islamic State (ISIS). Some Kurds have links to insurgent groups in Turkey, which considers them terrorists. Bolton said Sunday that the United States remains committed to protecting its Kurdish allies and defeating ISIS. His remarks signaled a slowdown to the rapid removal of U.S. troops from Syria that Trump announced last month.