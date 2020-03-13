U.S. searches for faster coronavirus test

Ongoing problems with testing mean there could be more U.S. cases of COVID-19 than reported. President Donald Trump planned to discuss the coronavirus crisis at a news conference on Friday afternoon, during which he was expected to declare a national emergency. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced a $1.3 million award to two companies trying to develop a one-hour test to detect the new coronavirus that causes the disease. The agency said DiaSorin Molecular of California could potentially have a new test for consideration in six weeks, while Qiagen of Maryland could have its test ready in 12 weeks. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci said the lack of widespread testing in the United States “is a failing, let’s admit that.”

How many people are sick now? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,629 cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths by midday Friday. California, New York, and Washington state face the worst outbreaks. Many local governments have instituted gathering bans since Thursday, and more school districts have canceled classes. Disney announced on Thursday it was shutting down its theme parks and cruises, joining a growing list of closures, cancellations, and postponements, which now includes the Masters golf tournament and the Boston Marathon.

