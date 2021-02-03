U.S. sanctions Russia for poisoning dissident

The American government has concluded with high confidence that Russian agents attacked opposition leader Alexei Navalny with the nerve agent Novichok in August 2020. The White House on Tuesday announced travel and business restrictions on seven senior members of the Russian government and 12 other businesses or entities. The European Union also said it would sanction Russia.

How is Navalny doing? After recovering in Germany from the near-fatal poisoning, he returned to Russia, where authorities arrested him on a charge of violating his parole. He has since been sent to a Russian prison camp.

