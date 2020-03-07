U.S. revelers vexed by virus

With the daily number of new COVID-19 cases trending up in 38 states, Americans prepared for subdued Fourth of July celebrations across the country. Numerous beaches, bars, and restaurants have closed or reduced their capacity in tourist spots like California, southern Florida, South Carolina, and Texas. Families and friends scaled back their barbecue plans as more than two dozen states required residents to wear masks in certain public settings. “This year is a huge bummer, to say the least,” said Ashley Peters, who usually hosts 150 friends and relatives at a pool party at her home in Manteca, Calif., to celebrate Independence Day. This year, just a few people are coming.

What’s not canceled? In addition to President Donald Trump’s planned speech at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota on Friday night, many communities will still have fireworks and events. Most are trying to implement social distancing. In Ohio, Upper Arlington’s July Fourth parade will wind through neighborhoods so residents can watch without crowding the streets. “We’re calling it the front porch parade,” said organizer Sam Porter. “We can’t just not do something.”

