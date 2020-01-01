U.S. reports injuries from Iran strikes

The United States treated 11 soldiers for possible concussions after Iran staged retaliatory strikes against two U.S. bases in Iraq earlier this month. Some service members were taken to facilities in Germany and Kuwait as a precautionary measure, according to U.S. Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban. Iran launched missiles at the bases on Jan. 8 after a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad International Airport killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Has Iran softened its stance? On Friday, Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led weekly prayers for the first time in eight years. He dismissed “American clowns” who stick their “poisoned dagger” into Iran’s back and vowed that the country would not bow to U.S. pressure.

